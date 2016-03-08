Inter Milan stars Radja Nainggolan and Danilo D'Ambrosio reportedly didn't undergo any medical tests earlier today and are fit.Both of the players were speculated to be injured after they were taken off early during Inter's 3-0 win over Bologna at the weekend. Nainggolan had even scored in the game.Sky Sports state that both D'Ambrosio and Nainggolan are fit and have no injury issues or concerns.