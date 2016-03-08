Jerome Boateng could leave

The German international is one of Juventus - and Real Madrid’s - main transfer targets, as well as Manchester United.

Speaking to Sport Bild, the former midfielder said that Boateng “can leave, yes. I haven’t been living in a cave, I have heard the latest comments. His agent says that he wants to leave Bayern.

“If a club wants him we’ll talk about it, obviously. But we’re not giving him away, a big sum is needed for him to leave.”

"What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?

Manchester United and Juventus are both monitoring him, as they need a revamp at centre-back.