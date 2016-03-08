Good news Juventus: Boateng can leave Bayern for the right price
14 June at 09:50Jerome Boateng could leave Bayern, if Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is to be believed.
The German international is one of Juventus - and Real Madrid’s - main transfer targets, as well as Manchester United.
Speaking to Sport Bild, the former midfielder said that Boateng “can leave, yes. I haven’t been living in a cave, I have heard the latest comments. His agent says that he wants to leave Bayern.
“If a club wants him we’ll talk about it, obviously. But we’re not giving him away, a big sum is needed for him to leave.”
This isn’t the first we’ve heard this, Boateng recently saying that he had "experienced everything at FC Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions.
"What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?
Manchester United and Juventus are both monitoring him, as they need a revamp at centre-back.
