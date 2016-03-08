Real Madrid aren’t interested in Manchester United temptation Willian,

The recent chatter indicated that the three-time Champions League holders wanted to nab the Brazilian - who had a good World Cup - along with Thibaut Courtois, their main target.

Marca confirm, however, that only the Belgian star is truly in the Merengues’ sights, Florentino Perez’s suspicions of Keylor Navas being well-known.

British papers had claimed that the Merengues had offered as much as €110 million for both players.

Willian has long been linked to Manchester, with Jose Mourinho keen on working with his former charge again. The 29-year-old scored 13 times in all competitions for the Pensioners last season, but has never really been a starter under Antonio Conte.

He was originally signed from Anzhi by the Special One back in 2013 for €35 million. Will he end up rejoining his former Coach, as the transfer window heats up after the World Cup?