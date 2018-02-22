Good news Real, Chelsea fans: Lewandowski meets with Pini Zahavi
17 May at 12:45Robert Lewandowski could be edging closer to Real Madrid, if his latest activities are any indicator.
The Polish international was recently papped by the Sun as he headed to a meeting with new agent Pini Zahavi. This could be good news for Chelsea, who are potentially looking for a replacement for Alvaro Morata.
The Israeli recently replaced long-time agent Cezary Kucharski in managing the 29-year-old’s affairs, and made the headlines last summer as he helped set up Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Sun photographed Lewa and Zahavi meeting at the Izakaya Asian Kitchen in Munich.
The Polish star has managed 40 goals in all competitions this season. Zahavi, 74, could well be facilitating a move away, recently saying:
"Will Robert go to Real Madrid? We'll see. Now it's time for me to do my job.
"He is a great footballer. He is the best striker in the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that I have signals about the interest of his person in all major clubs.”
