The Polish international was recently papped by the Sun as he headed to a meeting with new agent Pini Zahavi. This could be good news for Chelsea, who are potentially looking for a replacement for Alvaro Morata.

The Israeli recently replaced long-time agent Cezary Kucharski in managing the 29-year-old’s affairs, and made the headlines last summer as he helped set up Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sun photographed Lewa and Zahavi meeting at the

The Polish star has managed 40 goals in all competitions this season. Zahavi, 74, could well be facilitating a move away, recently saying:

"Will Robert go to Real Madrid? We'll see. Now it's time for me to do my job.

"He is a great footballer. He is the best striker in the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that I have signals about the interest of his person in all major clubs.”

Izakaya Asian Kitchen in Munich.