Sergei Milinkovic-Savic’s agent

A former PSG man himself, Mateja Kezman (who was a flop in France) claimed that recent rumours coming from the French press were wrong.

Le10sport ran with a report according to which the Fernch champions’ director of sport, Antero Henrique, had met with Pini Zahavi and his other agent, Zoran Vekic.

The scorer of 12 Serie A goals last season is seen as one of the most promising midfielders of his generation, with Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Milan all taking an active interest.

Yet Lazio president Claudio Lotito has always insisted on being paid at least €100 million (even as much as €150m) for the 23-year-old, and doesn’t want to lose him yet.

“Milinkovic will remain in Rome,” Kezman said according to Sport Mediaset, “and will continue to play at Lazio. A number of rumours have been spread this summer.”

It now appears that Lotito is ready to offer a new deal to his man, and keep him at the club until 2023 by also doubling his pay.