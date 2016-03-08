West Ham are close to landing Antonio Sanabria,

Estadio Deportivo, experts on the Sevilla scene, claim that the Real Betis star - formerly of Roma - will move to London, with the Hammers ready to splash out €22.5 million for the star.

Still only 22, the Paraguayan netted 11 Liga goals with Gijon two seasons ago, and has gone on to add twelve La Liga goals for Real Betis, who acquired him from Roma.

The Irons are potentially buying one of the most exciting players coming out of Spanish football, someone who had managed eight Liga goals in just under 850 minutes last season, before he succumbed to a horrible knee injury in December, which forced him to sit out the rest of the campaign after surgery.

Betis aren’t expected to say no to the offer, but there’s more: Roma are set to pocket half of the sum, part of the deal they had signed with Betis back when Sanabria went there in the summer of 2016.