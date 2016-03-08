Gravina: ‘I don’t have time to count Juventus’ Serie A titles’
17 October at 16:25Gabriele Gravina, the sole candidate for the presidency of the FIGC, has released an interview with Il Messaggero. Gravina stepped in the long-time controversy about Juventus’ Serie A titles. The Old Lady has officially won 34 Scudettos although the club still counts 36 including those two withdrawn to the club after the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.
“Juventus are ahead of all the others. I don’t like to stop and count the number of Scudettos won. I think the FIGC can’t use an abacus to count the titles of a club. If somebody did it, that’s who you have to ask. I don’t want to focus my attention on what happened in the past. The Federation warned Juve and there is nothing more we can do. If they continue to say it, what can we do? Everybody has his own idea about this issue.”
On Mancini: “I didn’t choose him, it was the FIGC and I respect that decision. It is wrong, however, to judge the job of a president only by the results of the national team.”
Go to comments