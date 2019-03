Rumours emerged this week that the Lega Serie A were in talks with China over the possibility of playing a normal league Serie A game in the Asian country next season; similarly to how a La Liga game is to be contested in the USA.However, speaking to Rai Sport, FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has quickly shut down the chances of that, saying "No, Serie A will be played in Italy, that is why it is called the Italian league. There is a wider project with China, as we want to go there and they want to come to us. The agreement would be around competition and preparation."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.