Exclusive- Gremio president on AC Milan target: 'There have been no offers yet'
06 May at 18:15Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr has confirmed that Serie A giants AC Milan are yet to make any offers for their prized star Everton.
The 23-year-old has impressed for his club recently and that has been enough to attract the attention of Manchester City and AC Milan. This season, he has appeared three times and has scored twice already.
Our correspondent Daniele Longo was recently speaking to Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr and asked about rumors linking Everton with a move to Milan.
He said: "I've known Leonardo for years but no proposal has come from Milan for Everton. Until there are concrete offers for him, we cannot talk about a possible sale."
On possible offers from Manchester City, he said: "At the moment we have no serious and concrete offers for Everton on the table. He is a Gremio heritage, a very important player for us. "
He also revealed that Everton has a release clause of 80 million euros " (His value) Not much higher considering that it has an € 80 million termination clause."
