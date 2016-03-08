Gremio set price for Milan target; Man City emerge as challengers
31 March at 15:00Everton is considered to be one of the next big things to come from Brazil. Currently playing for Brazilian side Gremio, the 23-year-old has been wanted by a number of clubs - including Manchester United and AC Milan. Milan are keen on signing Everton as he offers a lot for the future; as well as offering an offensive partnership with compatriot Lucas Paqueta.
The forward will not come cheap, however, with the starlet valued at €40m and with a release clause in his current contract set at a steep €80m. If it comes down to a clash of who can afford the most funds, another suitor may in fact eclipse Man United and Milan in the race for Everton: Manchester City.
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, City are also interested in the Brazilian forward; after he has scored ten goals in the current Brazilian league season. Milan will keep up their interest and Leonardo will be eager to see if he can help the Rossoneri sign him in the upcoming summer market.
