Griezmann decides where he will end his career

Atletico Madrid's star forward Antoine Griezmann spoke to L'Equipe about his future and his preferred place to retire: "I would like to play my final years in MLS, maybe in Los Angeles or Miami, these are two good cities, I like the mentality and the culture of entertainment that exists in the United States."



The World Cup winner is still 27-years-old and has just renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid last summer. However following the birth if David Beckham's new club Inter Miami, the former wide man seems already an attractive place for the biggest stars hang their boots.

