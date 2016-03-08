Griezmann defiant after France flatter to deceive against USA
10 June at 13:10Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann spoke to French sports newspaper L'Équipe in the aftermath of France’s 1-1 draw against USA last night in what was their final preparation match ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Here is what he had to say:
“How do I explain the result? I do not know, we prepared for the match very well. There is still time. We will try to find the right balance, everything will be fine. I trust this team. I know that we will answer everyone’s doubts in the first match of the tournament. We cannot wait to get to Russia and put the finishing touches to our preparation. It is a dream and a goal for us.”
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona during this summer’s transfer window, though it now appears unlikely that anything will be announced until after France’s World Cup run comes to an end.
(L'Équipe)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
