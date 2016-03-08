Griezmann drops Inter hint on Instagram

01 July at 20:00

Antoine Griezmann makes the fans of Inter dream after a dropping a hint about his future.
 
The Frenchman, a friend of the new Nerazzurri defender (and his former team-mate at Atletico Madrid) Diego Godin, left a clue on social media that his future might be in Serie A.
 
The comment "Loading", was placed under the caption of the Uruguayan’s post
 
"Thanks to all for the messages, I am very motivated for this new challenge".
  All this came on the day that Griezmann release clause lowered from €200 to €120 million. The French striker is expected to sign for Barcelona for some time now and will receive a net income of 16 million euros per season.
 

 

