Antoine Griezmann has finally made up his mind: he will be staying on with Atletico Madrid. Barcelona had strong interest in him but the young French star decided to stay on in Madrid for the time being. After finding an agreement in principle with Monaco for Thomas Lemar, this is another great news for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Cholo Simeone.THE OFFICIAL DECISION - Griezmann revealed his future today as everyone was waiting for this news. He published a live video on the matter as he said: "What did I decide? I decided to stay on...". This is surely going to make many Atletico fans very happy as their star player will keep on playing for them. You can view Antoine Griezmann's message to the fans bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.Griezmann appeared in 59 games so far this season for club and country as he scored 30 goals and added 13 assists so far in all competitons. He is now fully focused on the World Cup alongside his French teammates...