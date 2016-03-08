Griezmann insists 'destinies have crossed' after completing Barca move



Antoine Griezmann is officially a Barcelona player after months of flirting with the club.



The Frenchman said his first words in a Barca shirt to the clubs official channel, “My father taught me that trains only go once in their life,” said Griezmann.



“The time has come to accept a new destiny. Our destinies have crossed, and I will defend Barça's shirt with all my dedication and commitment.



“It is our moment,” said the Frenchman.



Griezmann has been followed by Barca for some time, with the player turning down the Spanish champions last summer, but the two clubs finally found an agreement.



Griezmann is said to have taken a pay cut in order to make the move happen.



Atletico have been unhappy about Barcelona's approach for the player and say 120m euros is "insufficient".



The 28-year-old World Cup winner has signed a five-year deal which includes an 800m euro (£717m) release clause.





