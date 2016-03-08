Griezmann rethinking his future after UCL knockout against Juve with Barcelona at the window
17 March at 12:00After the attempt to lure Antoine Griezmann to the Nou Camp a year ago, history could repeat itself. The knockout of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League against Juventus will have sports consequences and could affect even the future of the team's biggest star.
According to L'Equipe, Barcelona is tempting Griezmann again. After trying to sign him last year, just before the World Cup. The French paper also adds that at this moment it would be the player himself who is rethinking his professional future.
Moreover, L'Equipe points out that the release clause set in Griezmann's Atletico contract is set at 200 million but with an exception. Until June, the figure would be only 120 million euros, a number much more affordable for the Blaugrana.
A year ago a lot of tension was created between Atletico and Barcelona, waiting for Griezmann's decision, which would end up being the outcome of the documentary La Decision. The footballer chose to stay to lead an ambitious project in Madrid but things have not gone so well and Griezmann could be one of the big names leaving Atletico this summer, perhaps joining La Liga rivals Barcelona.
