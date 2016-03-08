Griezmann reveals truth about future amid Barcelona speculations
03 June at 15:45Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has revealed that his future is still undecided despite reports linking him strongly with a move to Barcelona.
Griezmann has already confirmed that he is set to leave the Los Rojiblancos in the summer and will depart in the summer. The Frenchman has been linked with both Barcelona and Manchester United over the past few transfer windows.
But with links with Barca ensuing, Griezmann was asked in an interview after France's 2-0 win Honduras about his future.
He said: "I do not know, it's a good question. We'll see, everything in time."
On playing for the French national team, Griezmann said: "It is always a wonderful thing to play with the French team, we all enjoy it because not all players can live it, we are proud to represent France."
While Griezmann currently has a release clause of 200 million euros, it will come down to 120 million euros in the first week of next month.
Go to comments