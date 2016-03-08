Griezmann sends transfer message to Barcelona and Man Utd
23 September at 17:55French striker Antoine Griezmann has returned to making statements about his decision to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer and not joining Barcelona who were interested in signing the Frenchman together with Man United. The player has said he does not regret his decision but recognized it as “the most complicated decision of his sporting life”.
“I do not regret having stayed at Atletico and not leaving for Barca. Like I said, they [Atletico] gave me love,” Griezmann said in an interview to Telefoot (Via Mundo Deportivo).
“The most difficult decision of my career? Yes, there are times when I was not well. I talked to my wife, I woke up at three in the morning wondering what to do. I talked to her, but she was not able to help me.
“She did not know 100% what I though, as well as my parents. Some people in my family wanted to see me at Atletico, others at Barcelona, so it was very complicated,” the Atletico star concluded.
Go to comments