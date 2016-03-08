Griezmann to Barcelona, Simeone: ‘I can’t imagine Atletico without him’

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said that he can't imagine the Los Rojiblancos side without Antoine Griezmann in it.



The Frenchman has drawn fresh links with a move away from Atletico in the summer, with Barcelona rumored to be his destination once again. This comes an year after Griezmann had confirmed his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.



During a recent press conference, Atleti boss Diego Simeone was asked about the player and he said: "We are not distracted by the market. Griezmann has always responded on the field and will do it again, he is one of our team captains and I cannot imagine an Atletico Madrid without him."