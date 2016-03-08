Griezmann to PSG pushes Mbappé to Real Madrid?

Real Madrid hope that Griezmann’s possible move to PGS could pave the way for Mbappé to the Bernabéu.



Should the Atletico man join it would mean that Mbappé’s departure could be a possibility, as the French champions would have an ideal replacement should he leave.



With Mbappé's deal expiring in 2023, there has been confidence at Madrid that PSG would sell in 2021 if they felt he was unlikely to extend. Should Mbappé agree improved PSG terms, meanwhile, Madrid want him to negotiate a release clause- the lack of which has proved a major obstacle towards signing Neymar.



As has been revealed in documents uncovered by Football Leaks and published by Der Spiegel, Madrid were close to signing Mbappé two years ago, having agreed a fee of 180m euros plus add-ons with Monaco at the end of the 2016/17 season. However ultimately opted to sign for PSG.



