Griezmann warns Barça and Man Utd: ‘I’ve decided my future’
12 June at 16:50Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann talked from France training camp in Russia to release a transfer update. Manchester United and Barcelona have reportedly set sights on the Petite Diable who has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract.
According to reports in Spain (via Sportmediaset) Griezmann was offered a new contract by the Colchoneros last week and the offer of his club seems to have convinced the player to snub moves to Barcelona and Manchester United.
Griezmann, however, failed to confirm whether he will stay or leave the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer.
“I am sorry because many people are waiting to know my choice”, Griezmann said.
“Today, however, is not the right day to announce my decision. I did it, I know what I will do but today is not the right day to make an announcement.”
Barcelona and Man United are probably already aware of the decision of Griezmann whose € 100 million release clause can be activated from the 1st of July.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments