Guardiola '70% certain' to leave Man City but unlikely to join Juve: the reasons
16 February at 15:30The last couple of days have been very difficult for Manchester City, as the English club was disqualified from the next two editions of the Champions League. The English champions still have the chance to appeal against the decision but media have already been discussing the possible effect the decision could have on the future of some of the team's star players as well as coach Pep Guardiola.
As reported by Tuttosport (via ilbianconero.com), there is a 70% chance that Guardiola leaves Manchester City in the summer, given as there are signs of 'mutual impatience' between the management and the Spanish manager. Another possibility is that the players could be realized on a free transfer because of the club breaching contractual obligations towards them.
And while there were many talks about Guardiola's possible move to Juventus last summer, this time, it seems that the Bianconeri will not make a move for the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager. Tuttosport reports that the chances of seeing Guardiola at the Allianz Stadium from next summer are 5%.
There are three specific reasons for this: the management believes in Sarri and only a total failure of the season and a crisis in the locker room could convince Juve to change coaches once again. Secondly: Guardiola earns a lot, maybe too much (23 million euros). Thirdly: Pep could either take a sabbatical or return to Barcelona, who are ready to welcome him back with open arms.
