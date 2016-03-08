Guardiola announces Barcelona return
13 September at 14:25Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been classed as one of the greatest modern head coaches, achieving success with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City. Guardiola won the Premier League with City last season, taking the league by storm.
Now, Guardiola has declared his future intentions: to end his managerial career where it began, at Barcelona. Speaking to the microphones of Universo Valdano, Guardiola said:
“My teams try to play as I want them to; and I will finish where I started, my last steps will be in the youth sector. Maybe the one in Barcelona.”
Manchester City currently sit in 4th place in the Premier League, winning three and drawing one in their first four games. Guardiola will be aiming for back-to-back Premier League titles with the club, as he aims to prove himself amongst the all-time managerial greats.
