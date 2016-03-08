Guardiola closes door on potential Juventus move

"There is no better place. In other places, fans boo you if you don’t win.



A lot of speculation has emerged in the past few weeks to suggest that Juventus have shortlisted Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the potential replacement for Massimiliano Allegri. This has been supported by the fact that Juve appear no closer to agreeing a deal with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.Speaking in an official interview with City's YouTube channel, however, Guardiola appeared to close the door on a potential move; saying that "There is no better place. In other places, fans boo you if you don’t win. Here they always support you. I am a blue shirt, I’m one of yours."