Guardiola confirms City won't sign Isco
30 May at 17:30Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the club will not sign Isco this summer.
It is widely believed that Isco has not been utilised well enough by Real Madrid since he joined from Malaga in 2013. This season, the 26-year-old Spaniard scored seven times and assisted just as many times 30 appearances for the Los Blancos.
During an event at the Cruyff Foundation on Tuesday, Guardiola was asked about whether City will look to sign Isco this summer. The former Barcelona boss said: "City aren't going to sign Isco,"
More Manchester City news
More Real Madrid news
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments