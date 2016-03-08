Guardiola confirms Man City don't want PSG superstar
01 October at 22:15Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that the Citizens will not sign Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe, despite rumors linking them with a move for the Frenchman.
Mbappe has become the best youngster in the world for his performances at Paris Saint-Germain and for France, as he played a vital role in helping the nation lift the FIFA World Cup this past summer.
Reports have linked City with a move for Mbappe, who completed a permanent move from Monaco this past summer for a fee of about 145 million euros.
Guardiola was asked to address those rumors in Man City's pre-game press conference ahead of their Champions League game against Hoffenheim. He said: "Mbappé is our market goal? Not gonna happen.
" Sometimes I just do not understand where some news comes from. City will not spend the money that PSG spend to sign the same Mbappé. PSG also will not sell him anyway.
"At least I think so. He will not come and I would not change any of my team for him."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
