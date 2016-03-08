Guardiola decisive in Tuchel’s arrival to PSG
18 September at 13:45Inside information has been revealed by Le10Sport related to the arrival of Thomas Tuchel to Paris Saint-Germain. What pushed PSG leadership and was decisive in the choice of Tuchel was Guardiola. The Spanish manager was full of praise for Tuchel and his qualities. Guardiola’s words about his colleague made the leadership feel more confident about signing Tuchel.
Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel know each other from their time at the Bundesliga. Guardiola was Bayern Munich’s manager and Tuchel was Dortmund’s. They faced each other many times in German football and they always called them the master and the student. Tuchel has proved Guardiola’s words about him as he has a 100% record in the league with PSG after five matches played.
The real test will come today for PSG when they face Liverpool in the opening match of the UEFA Champions League at Anfield. PSG’s main objective for this season will be winning the Champions League after reinforcing their squad and making it one of the best in the world. Mbappe talked about how much he’s looking forward to the Liverpool clash and this season’s Champions League.
Go to comments