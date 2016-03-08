Guardiola explains why Chelsea star snubber Man City move & discusses relationship with Sarri

Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri will meet tomorrow for the Charity Shield. The Italian and the Spaniard are very close friend and both of them talked to media today ahead of the first official game of the season in England.



The former Barcelona manager explained his relationship with Sarri and revealed why Chelsea’s newcomer Jorginho decided to join the Blues rather than Man City.



We were close but at the end Jorginho decided to stay with Maurizio [Sarri]. I want player who likes to come to Manchester City. Maybe he was a bit late but if he decided don’t come, then don’t come. The blow is to come here when he preferred to come to Chelsea. We tried, we believed we were close, we thought it was done but in the last turn he decided to go to Chelsea, quite similar to Alexis who decided to go to Man United.



First of all I am delighted that a manager of that level is in the Premier League. I am going to learn a lot watching him every week-end. We are going to improve a lot with him. The team plays like he wants, I saw friendlies against Inter, Arsenal and Perth, I am happy he is here.”

