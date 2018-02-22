Guardiola full of praise for possible next Chelsea boss Sarri
28 May at 13:15Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has talked about Maurizio Sarri’s possible appointment by Chelsea. The Italian was sacked by Napoli after three years but during his stay at the San Paolo, Sarri has gained a reputation as one of the best managers in Europe.
Napoli has played the best football in Italy over the last few years and lack of silverware has not altered the reputation of Sarri who is regarded as one of the most brilliant Italian managers at the moment.
Chelsea are in advanced talks to hire Sarri (read the last developments here) and Lorenzo Insigne hint that the former Napoli boss could move to South West London in the summer (read here).
Talking about Sarri during the a friendly golf tournament organized by the Vialli and Mauro Foundation, Guardiola said: “I have no doubts that Sarri is one of the best managers out there. He achieved something incredible with Napoli. His style of football is as good as a drink in the sun. It was great to see Napoli games. It would be a pleasure to meet him in England.”
“Small details make the difference when it comes to winning silverware. If Juve had lost with Inter Napoli may have won the league. You need to be lucky as well. I was lucky to have solid clubs and teams and this makes everything simpler.”
