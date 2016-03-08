Guardiola: 'I like how Sassuolo play'
14 October at 17:05Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola spoke to the audience at the Sports Festival in Trento and surprisingly pointed out a small Serie A team as an example of quality football shown in Italy.
The 47-year-old manager responded to Carlo Ancelotti's remark about small teams changing their approach in recent years and looking to express their own identity instead of just defending and counter-attacking.
"I agree with Carlo. When I see Sassuolo, it gives me the idea of a very proactive football," Guardiola said.
It might come as a surprise for some, but it is evident that the former Barcelona and Bayern coach likes to observe and study football even in his free time and De Zerbi's Sassuolo have indeed been one of the pleasant surprises of the current Serie A campaign.
The Neroverdi sit 8th in the Serie A table with 13 points from 8 matches. They have beaten the likes of Inter this season and caused trouble even to champions Juventus away from home.
