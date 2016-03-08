Guardiola-Juve, a recap of what transpired today
23 May at 21:05Max Allegri is set to leave Juve in the coming week as the bianconeri have been working on finding his replacement. One name that keeps coming up is Pep Guardiola. There has been a lot of talk on the matter today as you can view a recap bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
- 'Angry Guardiola denies Juve agreement' : Alberto Galassi, an Italian lawyer of Manchester City has strongly denied that their manager Pep Guardiola is set to move to Juventus. Speaking to Sky, he said: " I'm happy to clarify once and for all, like Guardiola said last week, the coach has another two years on his contract at City."
- From England: Guardiola to Juventus links are 'ridiculous' and 'don't deserve an official response' : Reports from England have rubbished rumors linking Pep Guardiola with a move to Juventus, saying that they are ridiculous and don't even deserve an official statement from Manchester City.
- Report: Juventus reach agreement for Pep Guardiola: Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. A report from AGI states that Guardiola will sign his Juve contract on the 4th of June as a deal between the two parties has now been agreed. The outlet also states that the Spaniard will be presented as the Juve boss on the 14th of June, as Museum and Stadium tours of the Allianz have now been suspended for that day.
- Exclusive: Sarri and Pochettino are priorities for Juventus, Guardiola set for Man City stay: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino are currently the priorities for Juventus, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
