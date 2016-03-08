Guardiola-Juventus: the background on contacts with Agnelli

He remains the big dream for Juventus. Pep Guardiola is always in the running for the Bianconeri bench, even if it is difficult to imagine the Spaniard freeing himself from Manchester City already this summer.



Yet the contacts between the former Barcelona and Bayern coach and the Juve management are longstanding. They date back to a few months ago and showed Guardiola's approval of the destination.



Still, though, it is too early. In Manchester, they have built the whole club around him with the promise of enormous transfer market campaigns every year. At the moment, Pep is closely tied to City. In the future, who knows, with both parties already in contact previously and Guardiola not refusing the possibility.