Guardiola makes big claim on Messi and Ronaldo and refuses to rule out Serie A return
14 October at 16:00Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was one of the guests of the Sports Festival in Trento and spoke to the audience, starting from the importance of the youth sector in football and continuing with other topics.
"Players like Puyol, Valdes, Xavi played together in the youth sector. I was lucky because I was young and found a group of youth players who played football in the same way," he said.
"We all wanted to eat the world and we did it. I tall went well. The strength of that team was consistency. They loved playing football.
"The tiki-taka is a concept that I do not like. It seems to be playful but it is not. The secret is the pressing that allowed to send opponents where we wanted.
"It happens once in a lifetime. We were lucky enough to live it, it was a great pleasure. I do not know what will remain of this, in twenty years we will know. Like a movie or a book. If we talk about it again in twenty years, we will have left something.
"Messi? He is a good buy, a competitive animal that helps others be more competitive. He hates losing and plays like when he was a kid. In big events, if the team helps him he makes the difference.
"At lunch, I was talking with Carlo Ancelotti about him and Ronaldo. Messi and Ronaldo have scored 50 goals per season for the last 10-12 years. It is unbelievable. Barcelona and Real have dominated thanks to the two.
"Serie A return? Why not. A few years ago I wouldn't think I could coach Barcelona, City, Bayern, learn German," Guardiola concluded.
