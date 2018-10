Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was one of the guests of the Sports Festival in Trento and spoke to the audience , starting from the importance of the youth sector in football and continuing with other topics."Players like Puyol, Valdes, Xavi played together in the youth sector. I was lucky because I was young and found a group of youth players who played football in the same way," he said."We all wanted to eat the world and we did it. I tall went well. The strength of that team was consistency. They loved playing football."The tiki-taka is a concept that I do not like. It seems to be playful but it is not. The secret is the pressing that allowed to send opponents where we wanted."It happens once in a lifetime. We were lucky enough to live it, it was a great pleasure. I do not know what will remain of this, in twenty years we will know. Like a movie or a book. If we talk about it again in twenty years, we will have left something."Messi? He is a good buy, a competitive animal that helps others be more competitive. He hates losing and plays like when he was a kid. In big events, if the team helps him he makes the difference."At lunch, I was talking with Carlo Ancelotti about him and Ronaldo. Messi and Ronaldo have scored 50 goals per season for the last 10-12 years. It is unbelievable. Barcelona and Real have dominated thanks to the two."Serie A return? Why not. A few years ago I wouldn't think I could coach Barcelona, City, Bayern, learn German," Guardiola concluded.