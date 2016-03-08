Guardiola names who deserved player of the year instead of Van Dijk or Sterling
10 May at 19:45Pep Guardiola's Manchester City may not have completed the European dream they set out to achieve at the start of the season but the Spaniard's Citizens look to have won the Premier League title once again, whilst still in the running for the FA Cup which would complete their domestic treble; having won the League Cup earlier on in the season.
It was not a City player, however, who was named the Premier League Player of the Year; the award instead going to Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk. Van Dijk had a commanding season in the Reds' defence and was instrumental to their title push; albeit Klopp's side will likely finish in second place.
When asked whether or not he believes that Van Dijk deserved the award, or if it should have perhaps gone to Raheem Sterling instead, Guardiola dismissed both in favour of another player whom he believed deserved the award, City winger Bernardo Silva.
"He was the best and not just in our team - but I don't vote. He can play incredibly well everywhere, give me a team and he can play well there. He does everything good. Any team in the world he could play - by far."
