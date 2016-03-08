Guardiola offers support to Solskjaer ahead of Manchester derby
24 April at 08:45Pep Guardiola has spoken to the press ahead of the Manchester derby between his Manchester City side and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United team this evening.
"One of the reasons why this club has grown over the last decade is that the team does not fear going to play at Old Trafford, before it was more difficult, while now, thanks to the qualitative growth of the City, the challenges are more balanced, in the three seasons since I came here we have done better than them, but it's not all about beating United, there is the title at stake. It will be a derby and, like all derbies, it will be an exciting match.
"Solskjaer? I fully understand his position: it takes time, in this role we feel alone. It happens to all coaches."
