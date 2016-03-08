Guardiola on Mendy's Twitter obsession: 'I'm not his father. He could be one of the best'
23 January at 13:20Smartphone and ball, social networks and the defensive phase. This is the modern footballer. He interacts, comments and shares his emotions of everyday life. An excessive concentration on one's own image, however, can end up distracting the athlete from his professional life, from the field and from the dynamics of the changing room. And some coaches do not appreciate this, for example, Pep Guardiola.
Interviewed by Four Four Two, the Manchester City coach talked about Benjamin Mendy's continuous and regular use of his smartphone: "Benjamin is loved by all in the locker room, he trains very well. I would like to be able to use him more but I do not think he is at 100% due to all the injuries."
"As for the way he lives...well, I do not have anything to say. These are his own choices. We bought him aware of how active he was on social media. Rather than giving him some advice, I cannot do anything else: I'm not his father. He could be one of the best fullbacks in the world if he could concentrate on his work and what we want to do but everything depends on him," Guardiola added.
