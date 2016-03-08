Guardiola open for managing in Serie A
08 November at 13:05English Premier League giants Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he is open to managing in the Italian Serie A in the future.
The 48-year-old is being termed by many as the best manager in the game currently and has guided City to back-to-back league titles.
Guardiola has already worked in Spain with FC Barcelona, in Germany with Bayern Munich and now in England with City and with all those clubs, he has won the league titles.
In the summer, the masterful tactician was linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus who were looking to fill the void created with the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.
Eventually, it turned out to be former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarrio who joined the Turin-based club as a head coach.
Guardiola, while talking to Sky Italy, has hinted that he is open for managerial responsibilities in Italy once his contract with City will expire in the summer of 2021.
"Training in Italy? Why not,” he said. "It was a pleasure [to be there] as a player with Brescia, with the great (Carlo) Mazzone [former Brescia manager]. I had a great time and I love the country but now I feel good in England, it's a great championship. But maybe yes, I'm not that old."
