Guardiola reveals his three best teams of the decade
28 January at 13:20Pep Guardiola continues to send 'darts' to Real Madrid, even from Manchester. The City coach, always prudent in the comments on his rivals before the games, praised the regularity of Barcelona, Bayern and Juventus over the successes of Real Madrid in the decade in an interview with Marca.
When talking about the possibility of City conquering the Super Cup, League, Cup, League Cup and Champions League, Guardiola began a long reflection in which he ended up wondering and answering: "Which are the best teams of the last decade? Juventus, Bayern and Barcelona, these have been the best three. Why? Because each season they win the league, each season they win the cup, each season they are there."
Guardiola insisted: "These are the three best teams, we should imitate them, not others. When I say Bayern, Juve and Barcelona are the best, it's because no matter what happens, they always come back. Their consistency is what I respect and admire. This is my dream, in every game of every competition we try to do this and so far, we are achieving it."
