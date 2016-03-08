Guardiola reveals: 'I dreamed of going to Juventus'

During the last press conference of Pep Guardiola, the manager revealed that he dreamed of going to Juventus once. However, it doesn't concern the rumours of last summer, when the Bianconeri eventually ended up replacing Max Allegri with Maurizio Sarri.Everything relates to Real Madrid, which will be Man City's next opponent in Champions League. Guardiola defended the Bernabeu side's manager Zinedine Zidane, who has received a lot of criticism lately: "As a player - he explains - I dreamed of playing with him, but it never happened. When I left Barcelona, ​​my dream to go to Juventus, but I couldn't play with Zizou," he stated.