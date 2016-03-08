Guardiola reveals why he would not join Juventus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given an interview to Catalan outlet ARA about his life at the Premier League club and gave a clue as to perhaps why he would not accept a switch to Serie A side Juventus.

"​Here (at Manchester City) I have everything I really need. Working at home is more difficult. Here I have Txiki (Begiristain), who is the most important person in my career because he trusted me even when I was nobody, and I have Ferran (Soriano) too. In this club there are only 3-4 people who decide on the sports area. I have everything I need to work. I will not return to Barcelona or Germany: where can I have such beautiful structures and such a beautiful championship as the Premier League?

"People said that I couldn't play the same way in Germany as in the Premier League: we showed that they were wrong. With Silva, Bernardo Silva, Aguero and Sterling we do not exceed the meter and twenty ... we have the same ideas as when I was coaching the youth teams of Barcelona in the third division."

