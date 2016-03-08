Guardiola reveals why he would not join Juventus
30 June at 17:15Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given an interview to Catalan outlet ARA about his life at the Premier League club and gave a clue as to perhaps why he would not accept a switch to Serie A side Juventus.
"Here (at Manchester City) I have everything I really need. Working at home is more difficult. Here I have Txiki (Begiristain), who is the most important person in my career because he trusted me even when I was nobody, and I have Ferran (Soriano) too. In this club there are only 3-4 people who decide on the sports area. I have everything I need to work. I will not return to Barcelona or Germany: where can I have such beautiful structures and such a beautiful championship as the Premier League?
"People said that I couldn't play the same way in Germany as in the Premier League: we showed that they were wrong. With Silva, Bernardo Silva, Aguero and Sterling we do not exceed the meter and twenty ... we have the same ideas as when I was coaching the youth teams of Barcelona in the third division."
