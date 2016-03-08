Guardiola's phone call to Juventus; the details
03 July at 23:45Juventus and Pep Guardiola were linked strongly to one another in the past month. Before the Bianconeri chose former Napoli and Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who left the club at the end of the season after five years of success at the club, Guardiola was considered to be among the names on the shortlist of the Juventus management.
However, Juventus went with Sarri and Guardiola was reportedly insistent on staying at Manchester City anyway.
Now, reports from the Corriere dello Sport today have suggested that Guardiola called Juventus today; congratulating the club on the appointment of Maurizio Sarri but, more specifically, discussing the future of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.
With the imminent arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in Turin, many questions have been raised over the future of Bonucci - who some consider to have come to an end of his time at the club. PSG are reportedly interested in the centre-back but, now, so are Manchester City and, if Juventus want to let him go, Guardiola could be their first port of call.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments