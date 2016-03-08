Guardiola spying the new Pirlo for Manchester City

12 November at 21:45
Not only Chelsea, Inter, Juventus and Roma on Sandro Tonali. As reported from La Gazzetta dello Sport, even Manchester City of Pep Guardiola want Sandro Tonali: yesterday a scout from the Citizens was at Rigamonti stadium to watch him live.

After the first call in the  Italian national team by Roberto Mancini, coming from a Serie B side, the second good news for Tonali: yesterday, first he makes a fantastic assist for Donnarumma, with a pass that really reminds the style of the Maestro, then he scores with a free kick from the long distance. Brescia won 4-2 against Hellas Verona today. Juventus keep the eyes wide open on a player that, potentially, seems to be one of the greatest talents in the European football since many years.

The new Pirlo has really all the skills to take the keys of the Italian midfield of the future: but he’s still young, being born in 2000.
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

