Guardiola: 'The football calendar is crazy, it kills our players'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has launched a scathing attack on the football calendar, saying that it kills players because of tiredness.



In a recent press conference that Guardiola gave recently, he said: "Some of my players, who have been busy up until recently in the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations, will arrive on 29 or 30 July, others on 3 - August 4.



"I left them some freedom because I don't want them to come back if they are still not well, if they are tired and have not yet recovered from a hard season.



On the situation of Riyad Mahrez, he said: "While we are preparing for next season, Riyadh has just finished that last one. It is a crazy calendar and we will end up killing our players, we cannot go on like this for a long time. The players need to breathe , to rest, to give greater quality to the tournaments they dispute."