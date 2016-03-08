Guardiola: 'The football calendar is crazy, it kills our players'

23 July at 17:55
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has launched a scathing attack on the football calendar, saying that it kills players because of tiredness.

In a recent press conference that Guardiola gave recently, he said: "Some of my players, who have been busy up until recently in the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations, will arrive on 29 or 30 July, others on 3 - August 4.

"I left them some freedom because I don't want them to come back if they are still not well, if they are tired and have not yet recovered from a hard season.

On the situation of Riyad Mahrez, he said: "While we are preparing for next season, Riyadh has just finished that last one. It is a crazy calendar and we will end up killing our players, we cannot go on like this for a long time. The players need to breathe , to rest, to give greater quality to the tournaments they dispute."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.