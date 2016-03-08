Guardiola: two more hints excite Juventus fans
22 May at 14:35After the recent reports linking Guardiola to Juventus, there have been two more hints that have started to excite Juve fans.
The Allianz Stadium tours will start on Friday 24 May and run through the offseason, however, eagle eyes fans have noticed that the tours will not be available on Friday 14 June 2019 after a message appeared on the Juventus website and now some Juve fans online are convinced that that day will entirely be dedicated to Pep, on his arrival in Turin.
In addition, the odds of Pep Guardiola joining Juventus have collapsed. At the moment, the arrival of the Catalan is given just 1.75 by the betting company Better. While Sisal and Goldbet are no longer accepting bets on it the idea.
Small clues that Juventus fans will hope point to Pep Guardiola joining them in Turin.
Go to comments