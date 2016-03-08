Guardiola wants Napoli star at Manchester City
11 October at 10:45Fabian Ruiz has risen to prominence over just around a year. In the summer of 2018, Ruiz moved from La Liga outfit Real Betis to Napoli in Serie A, where has since flourished and become a major part of Carlo Ancelotti's set-up in Naples. The Spaniard is still young and learning but is doing so with an intelligent maturity that makes him one of the most promising prospects in the league at this time.
Therefore, it is no surprise that big clubs are sniffing around the Spaniard. In the past couple of months, interest has risen from the likes of Barcelona, who appear to be tempted to put in a bid for the Napoli man.
However, now Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester City are in the race. Reportedly, Pep Guardiola has been contracting Napoli for the past couple of months for more information about the Spanish midfielder but the Italians have been guarding their man closely. Napoli do not want to part ways with Fabian and the player himself seems settled with the club. However, if an astronomical offer were to come in, Aurelio De Laurentiis would likely have a hard time refusing it.
