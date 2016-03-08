Guardiola wants to reunite with Dani Alves at Man City

12 July at 17:45
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to reunite with former Barcelona player Dani Alves at the Etihad this summer.

Alves has already left Paris Saint-Germain, two seasons after having joined the club on a free transfer. He is now a free agent and recently helped the Brazilian national team win the Copa America by beating Peru 3-1 in the final.

Daily Mail in England claim that the former Juventus man is wanted by Guardiola at City on a free transfer with Inter also interested in him. But to make this move a reality, City will have to get rid of Danilo- for whom interest from Juve and Inter had died down.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.