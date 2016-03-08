Guardiola wants to reunite with Dani Alves at Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to reunite with former Barcelona player Dani Alves at the Etihad this summer.



Alves has already left Paris Saint-Germain, two seasons after having joined the club on a free transfer. He is now a free agent and recently helped the Brazilian national team win the Copa America by beating Peru 3-1 in the final.



Daily Mail in England claim that the former Juventus man is wanted by Guardiola at City on a free transfer with Inter also interested in him. But to make this move a reality, City will have to get rid of Danilo- for whom interest from Juve and Inter had died down.



