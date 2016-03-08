Guardiola wants to reunite with Dani Alves at Man City
12 July at 17:45Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to reunite with former Barcelona player Dani Alves at the Etihad this summer.
Alves has already left Paris Saint-Germain, two seasons after having joined the club on a free transfer. He is now a free agent and recently helped the Brazilian national team win the Copa America by beating Peru 3-1 in the final.
Daily Mail in England claim that the former Juventus man is wanted by Guardiola at City on a free transfer with Inter also interested in him. But to make this move a reality, City will have to get rid of Danilo- for whom interest from Juve and Inter had died down.
