Guerrero close to new Betis deal

According to reports from the Spanish ABC portal, Betis has reached an agreement with Francis Guerrero for the renewal of the contract, expiring in 2022. Expected a termination clause above the current one of 25 million euro. The 22 year old is a product of the Betis Academy and has one assist in 19 games this season.



