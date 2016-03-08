Guerrero close to new Betis deal

11 March at 10:15
According to reports from the Spanish ABC portal, Betis has reached an agreement with Francis Guerrero for the renewal of the contract, expiring in 2022. Expected a termination clause above the current one of 25 million euro. The 22 year old is a product of the Betis Academy and has one assist in 19 games this season.
 
year old is a product of the Betis academy and has one assist in 19 games this season. 
 

