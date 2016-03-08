Guide to Juve's USA tour: Bianconeri to meet European powers and MLS talent

Juventus fans are still enjoying the euphoria following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. On Monday, Juventus will leave for the United States where they will stay until August 5 and where they will play friendly matches in the International Champions Cup against Bayern Munich, Benfica, finally Real Madrid. They will also face off against the MLS All Stars .



Tomorrow Allegri will direct the squad for the Bianconeri tour: there will be newcomers Caldara, Perin, Cancelo and Emre Can (Spinazzola is still injured), there will be many young people who took part in the summer preparation at the Continassa and, probably, Daniele Rugani will also be there while waiting to understand his future with the pressing of Chelsea that is becoming more insistent.



In the US there will also be three veterans from the World Cup-Szczesny, Khedira and Benatia, the Juventus players eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage. All the others, from Ronaldo to Douglas Costa, from Dybala to Bentancur (and perhaps also Higuain), will arrive at the Continassa on July 30th, the first day of their summer preparation.



Juventus will face Bayern on the 25th in Philadelphia, Benfica on the 28th in New Jersey, the MLS All Stars in Atlanta on August 1st, and Real Madrid on the 4th just outside of Washington D.C.

