Guillem Balague explains Guardiola struggles in Champions League
21 September at 18:10The author of several biographies, including the one’s of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or coach Pep Guardiola, Guillem Balague spoke to Sky Sport’s microphones (via Ilbianconero) about various aspects, including the current Manchester City coach and his struggle to do well in European competitions with the English club.
“I have been working for a long time in this environment. I’ve known Pep [Guardiola] for a long time, and in his sabbatical year we carried out a project for his book and got to know each other,” Balague said.
“The defeat against Lyon in the Champions League? He has suffered four consecutive losses and it is a statistic that exists. We will see in the end.
“He is doing a lot of work and has a better team than last year. He will certainly fight for all the titles with City. He wants to make the team great in England, but also in Europe,” the biographer concluded.
Balague also discussed about what Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola have in common.
