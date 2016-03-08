Gullit reveals the brutal reason why De Ligt won't join Manchester United
18 June at 15:00Ajax and AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit spoke to Omnisport about the future of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt - who has been linked strongly with a move to big clubs like PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United.
Speaking on the starlet's future, Gullit revealed why De Ligt shouldn't move to Manchester United: "I don't think his future is at Manchester United, they don't play in the Champions League. I think he wants to play in the Champions League."
