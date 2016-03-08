Gullit reveals the brutal reason why De Ligt won't join Manchester United

18 June at 15:00
Ajax and AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit spoke to Omnisport about the future of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt - who has been linked strongly with a move to big clubs like PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Speaking on the starlet's future, Gullit revealed why De Ligt shouldn't move to Manchester United: "​I don't think his future is at Manchester United, they don't play in the Champions League. I think he wants to play in the Champions League."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.