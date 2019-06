Gullit reveals the brutal reason why De Ligt won't join Manchester United

Ajax and AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit spoke to Omnisport about the future of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt - who has been linked strongly with a move to big clubs like PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United.Speaking on the starlet's future, Gullit revealed why De Ligt shouldn't move to Manchester United: "​I don't think his future is at Manchester United, they don't play in the Champions League. I think he wants to play in the Champions League."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.